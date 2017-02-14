Serie A suspensions confirmed

By Football Italia staff

Juventus striker Mario Mandzukic and Geoffrey Kondogbia of Inter are among the players suspended for Week 25 of Serie A.

Both men picked up a fifth booking of the season in this weekend’s fixtures, meaning they will sit out the next round.

Joining them on the sidelines having picked up one booking too many are Fiorentina’s Federico Bernardeschi and Domenico Maietta of Bologna.

Sassuolo’s Timo Letschert and Nicolo Barella of Cagliari were both sent off in Week 24, and have been given one-game bans.

Palermo’s Andrea Rispoli has been warned and given a €2,000 fine after being found guilty of diving in the defeat to Atalanta.

Inter have been hit with a €3,000 fine after their supporters displayed a banner which was deemed to be “an incitement to violence”.

Udinese were fined €2,000 for delaying the second half of their loss to Fiorentina by around five minutes.

