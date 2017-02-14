Chiellini out for Palermo and Porto?

By Football Italia staff

Giorgio Chiellini will miss Friday’s Serie A match against Palermo, but above all is at risk when Juventus visit Porto in the Champions League.

The defender limped off early into Sunday’s 2-0 win over Cagliari at the Stadio Sant’Elia.

According to Sky Sport Italia, he has been diagnosed with a distractive trauma to the flexors in the right thigh.

It certainly rules him out of this Friday’s encounter with Palermo.

The real problem for Max Allegri is that Chiellini would also be in doubt for next Wednesday’s Champions League Round of 16 tie with Porto.

Andrea Barzagli is suffering from a similar muscular issue, leaving options relatively limited in defence.

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.