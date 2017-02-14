Agent: 'Verratti at career crossroads'

By Football Italia staff

Marco Verratti’s agent warned “he has certainly reached a crossroads in his career. Barcelona, Real Madrid, Inter and Juventus are interested.”

The Paris Saint-Germain midfielder has repeatedly been linked with a move at the end of this season and his agent Donato Di Campli spoke to L’Equipe with similar comments.

He also held a video interview with Mediaset Premium today.

“Marco has certainly reached a crossroads in his career. He is 24 years old and will definitely need to make some important decisions for his future.

“It’s obvious that winning Ligue 1 is no longer enough for him.”

When asked about interest from other top clubs, Di Campli did not hold back.

“Verratti is like a beautiful woman who has many suitors, but nobody snaps her up. Barcelona and Real Madrid are certainly interested, but they are not the only ones. There are also Italian clubs on him.

“Inter and Juventus? It would be stupid to say no.”

