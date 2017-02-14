Fazio: 'I could play for Italy'

By Football Italia staff

Roma defender Federico Fazio revealed he could opt to play international football for Italy rather than Argentina.

The former Tottenham Hotspur centre-back has found his form in Serie A and become a key player for the Giallorossi.

His name belies evident Italian roots and he already possesses an Italian passport.

“It’s a shame I never had the opportunity to prove my worth with Argentina,” Fazio told Ultimo Uomo.

“The important thing is to always look to the future for the international team… who knows, maybe even for Italy.”

He is eligible, as he only played in three friendly games for Argentina at senior level in 2011 and again in 2014.

This seemed to come as a surprise to agent Salva Sanchez when called by Tuttomercatoweb.

“In all honesty, I don’t know anything about this, as I haven’t spoken to him about it. We shall see. Federico is happy at Roma and knows he’s contributing to something important with the Giallorossi.

“I don’t know if his future will be at the centre of attention at the end of this season, but we’ll see. I can definitely say that right now he is content and focused only on Roma.”

Fazio joined Roma in August 2016 on loan with option to buy for a total of €4.4m.

