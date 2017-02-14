Oddo: 'I apologise to Pescara'

By Football Italia staff

Massimo Oddo left the Pescara bench today just 24 hours after the club announced he would remain in the job and wrote a moving farewell.

The decision came as a big surprise considering the Delfini hierarchy had only just confirmed his status on Monday evening.

“Football often brings you great joy, unforgettable moments and intense emotions,” wrote Oddo on Instagram.

“A mix of feelings that makes you love this sport and live it with great passion. In these years at Pescara, I was fortunate enough to experience all of this.

“I got to celebrate with my city, but also to suffer with them. A wonderful journey that started with coming so close to promotion, continuing with the extraordinary season that took us deservedly into Serie A, to face up to big clubs and players.

“A journey that ends today, after difficult months, during which I so much wanted to help this team achieve its target. I didn’t manage it and for that I apologise to the city and those Pescara fans who, despite everything, never lacked support for the team.

“I want to thank my staff, all the players with whom I shared this adventure and all the people who work with great professionalism and dedication every day at Pescara Calcio.

“Finally I wish to thank President Daniele Sebastiani for giving me the chance to start a new career, that of Coach, but above all of giving me the immense joy of leading the club I always supported.

“With affection, Max Oddo, and always Forza Pescara.”

