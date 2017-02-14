Muriel: 'Inter are an option'

By Football Italia staff

Sampdoria striker Luis Muriel opened the door for a move to Inter. “There are several options and that is one of them, so we’ll see.”

The Colombia international turns 26 in April and this season has scored 11 competitive goals with seven assists in 26 games.

“There has been a lot of talk and there are several options,” Muriel told WinSports.

“There is a long way to go until the end of the season, then we’ll see what happens.

“Inter are one of the options, as I said, but my hope right now is to conclude the season on a high and then we’ll make a decision.”

Muriel has been in Italy since July 2010 at Udinese – with a brief loan spell at Granada – Lecce and joined Sampdoria in January 2015.

