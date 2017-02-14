Callejon: 'Napoli believe in ourselves'

By Football Italia staff

Jose Callejon assured Napoli “arrive with the belief we’re a great team and can do great things too” against Real Madrid in the Champions League.

The first leg in the Champions League Round of 16 kicks off on Wednesday at 19.45 GMT at the Bernabeu.

The decider is at the Stadio San Paolo on Tuesday March 7.

“It is certainly a special game for us. We spent many years here and won many games. This match is important for the club, the fans, the players and the Coach,” said Callejon in his Press conference.

“Over 180 minutes we want to play our game. It’ll be difficult, as Real are the champions of Europe, but we arrive with the belief we’re a great team and can do great things too.

“We might not be very mature in terms of European experience, but have to take it one game at a time. If we get a positive result tomorrow, that’s a big step forward already.

“Real Madrid are the favourites for everything they represent, but we come here eager to do well and take a step up as a club and a team. We’ll do everything to put in a good performance.

“A draw would be a positive result, if we can score that’s even better, but we will take the same attitude we’ve done in every game over the last year and a half, which means we’ll try to hurt the opposition and attack them.

“It’s true that playing at the Bernabeu is always wonderful, but the two legs are worth the same to us.”

