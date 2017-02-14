Albiol: 'Napoli won't change for Madrid'

By Football Italia staff

Raul Albiol insists Napoli “have no intention of changing our attacking approach” against Real Madrid at the Bernabeu tomorrow.

The first leg in the Champions League Round of 16 kicks off on Wednesday at 19.45 GMT at the Bernabeu.

The decider is at the Stadio San Paolo on Tuesday March 7.

“The strikers are very dangerous, as you can tell from their statistics. It’ll be tough against the current champions of Europe and the world,” said the defender in his Press conference.

“We’ll have to give our all both in the first leg and the second, but above all play in a way that the tie is still open going into the San Paolo.

“We have to maintain concentration from the very start. Playing against Real Madrid is always difficult, obviously, but we’ll try to make life difficult for them and see what happens in the second leg.

“Our team is growing season by season, as last year we were in the Europa League, now the Champions League. It’s a big opportunity and we must prove that we have no fear.

“We’ve seen Real Madrid come back many times at the Bernabeu, as they are so strong on home turf. We want to play well, know what we need to do and want to return home with a favourable result.

“It’s an opportunity to grow both as a club and as a team.”

Cristiano Ronaldo is the Ballon d’Or winner, so how will Raul Albiol stop him?

“These are some of the best players in the world and in the end the collective defensive phase has to be on point. We need to be solid, allow them little space and that takes the whole team to stop all of them, not just Cristiano Ronaldo.

“You cannot get distracted for a second at the Bernabeu. We will not change our approach to the game, though. We’ve been playing with this attacking style for a year and a half, it works and there’s no need to change it.

“We have to step on to the field, take the initiative, play our game and a draw would be a good result in the away leg. Having said that, if a player steps on to the pitch, he must focus only on winning and that’s what we’ll do.

“It’d be silly to experiment new styles or systems in such an important game.

“We have young players with a lot of character. At the end of the day, this stadium is not that different to the Juventus Stadium, the atmosphere is always very passionate. We know how important this match is and we’ll give our all – young, old, everyone.”

