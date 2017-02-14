Gabigol: 'I feel more Italian now'

By Football Italia staff

Gabriel ‘Gabigol’ Barbosa feels he is finally settling in at Inter. “I feel stronger, faster and more Italian! It’s a bit too cold, though…”

The Brazilian has barely featured since arriving in a €29.5m deal from Santos in August, making just five Serie A appearances off the bench and one Coppa Italia start.

“I’m pleased that I got to come on against Empoli on Sunday,” Gabigol told Inter Channel.

“We played well and are delighted we got the three points. I am continuing to train and I’m already thinking about the next game, which is always the most important one.

“I’m getting better and better. I feel stronger, faster and more Italian! The understanding between the Coach, my teammates and myself is continuing to grow.

“I’m also building up the minutes and always try to train in the right fashion. It’s a bit too cold in Milan! But I’m very happy here. Everyone is helping me, giving me advice and the fact I’m playing with superstars I’d previously only seen in video games is amazing.

“I am ecstatic about wearing the Inter shirt. My first goal will happen when God wills it so. I’m just trying to work and help the team.

“I want to thank the fans for everything they’re doing for me.”

