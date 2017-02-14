Berlusconi won't keep Milan shares

By Football Italia staff

Silvio Berlusconi’s holding company Fininvest released a statement denying reports he wanted to keep 20 per cent of Milan after the Chinese takeover.

The rumours emerged this afternoon and were denied by some sources almost immediately.

It was suggested the Chinese group had asked Berlusconi to stay on with a 20 per cent holding and role of Honorary President.

Fininvest released a statement denying this story to news agency Adnkronos and note “the negotiations for the sale of Milan regard the entire participation of the Berlusconi family holding, equal to 99.9 per cent.”

The long-awaited closing is expected to occur on March 3.

