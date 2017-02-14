Zeman favourite for Pescara job

By Football Italia staff

Zdenek Zeman is emerging as the favourite to take over at Pescara after Massimo Oddo was sacked, along with Fabio Liverani and Christian Panucci.

The club only released a statement publicly backing their Coach last night, but changed their minds within 24 hours.

Oddo posted an emotional farewell note on Instagram, apologising to the Pescara fans he feels that he let down after failing to win a single game this season.

Their only victory, 3-0 over Sassuolo, was assigned by the Disciplinary Commission for the fielding of an ineligible player.

Now multiple sources including La Gazzetta dello Sport and SportItalia claim Zeman is in talks to take the job.

It’d be a welcome return to the Stadio Adriatico, as the 69-year-old took the Delfini to promotion from Serie B in 2011-12 with a record-shattering run.

That team included players such as Marco Verratti, Ciro Immobile and Lorenzo Insigne in his patented 4-3-3 system.

Zeman left that summer to take over at his beloved Roma, but ultimately came to regret that decision.

The former Lazio, Foggia, Napoli and Cagliari Coach is currently out of contract after his experience with FC Lugano terminated in June 2016.

The other alternatives for Pescara are ex-Genoa and Leyton Orient tactician Liverani, former Livorno Coach Panucci and current Pescara Primavera youth team boss Davide Ruscitti.

