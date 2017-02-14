Chiesa: 'Fiorentina are a dream'

By Football Italia staff

Federico Chiesa is very grateful to Fiorentina and hopes to one day wear the captain’s armband. “It’s a dream and I don’t want to wake up.”

The son of former Sampdoria and Fiorentina star Enrico Chiesa has become a mainstay in the Viola midfield at the age of 19 and recently penned a new contract to June 2021.

“I was so happy when I signed the contract, but also tense, because it was just before the game with Juventus, a very important night for us,” he told Sky Sport Italia.

“I didn’t really have time to stop and think about the moment, but I am very happy to be staying here for another four years.

“I hope to become Fiorentina captain one day. Coming up through the youth academy, I am a child of this club and the Viola jersey is like a second skin.

“My father helped me out a lot, as he always gave good advice during difficult moments. I didn’t play so much in the youth teams because I didn’t have the right physique, but he told me that with time and hard work I’d have my chance. I always hoped to follow in his footsteps.”

The big chance was his Serie A debut from the start against Juventus at the age of 18.

“It was an amazing feeling. The Coach was crazy! Nobody expected to see me on the pitch,” grinned Chiesa.

“I am living a dream and I don’t want to wake up. It felt very strange going to sign autographs, as the fans showed me so much affection.

“I am young, it’s true, but I see in other clubs there are also more players coming up through their academies and that is positive for Italian football.”

