Florenzi twists injured knee

By Football Italia staff

There was bad news for Alessandro Florenzi, as Roma confirmed he twisted his left knee during training.

He is still in the recovery process after surgery for a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee on October 26, 2016.

Florenzi twisted his left knee during today’s training session with the Primavera youth squad

“He will be rested for two days and receive pain-killing treatment,” read a statement.

“The extent of the injury will be established on Friday after medical tests and a specialist consultation with Dr Mariani.”

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.