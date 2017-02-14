NEWS
Tuesday February 14 2017
Florenzi twists injured knee
By Football Italia staff

There was bad news for Alessandro Florenzi, as Roma confirmed he twisted his left knee during training.

He is still in the recovery process after surgery for a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee on October 26, 2016.

Florenzi twisted his left knee during today’s training session with the Primavera youth squad

“He will be rested for two days and receive pain-killing treatment,” read a statement.

“The extent of the injury will be established on Friday after medical tests and a specialist consultation with Dr Mariani.”

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies