Marchetti out for 10 days

By Football Italia staff

Lazio goalkeeper Federico Marchetti has sprained his knee and will be out of action for around 10 days.

The shot-stopper pulled out during the warm-up for Monday night’s 1-1 Serie A draw against Milan at the Stadio Olimpico.

He underwent tests today that confirmed the sprain to the right knee, but ruled out ligament damage.

Marchetti has already begun treatment and will be monitored day by day.

The club statement notes he is expected to be back on the field in around 10 days.

