Verratti: 'I don't want to leave PSG'

By Football Italia staff

Marco Verratti is “pleased at interest from big clubs, but I don’t want to change. PSG want to become one of the top three in Europe.”

The midfielder was inspirational in this evening’s 4-0 Champions League victory over Barcelona, even providing an assist for Julian Draxler.

“The Coach (Unai Emery) knows the Catalan team well and he deserves the praise for this performance, as he made everything work perfectly,” Verratti told Mediaset Premium.

“It all went precisely the way we planned it.”

Earlier today, Verratti’s agent Donato Di Campli commented to both L’Equipe and Mediaset Premium that he was prepared to walk away if Paris Saint-Germain didn’t win the Champions League.

He noted interest from Barcelona, Real Madrid, Inter and Juventus, but his client does not seem to be on the same page.

“I’m pleased to attract interest from the big clubs, but I don’t want to change. I am part of a great project and we want to become one of the top three in Europe.”

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.