Schick to be Icardi heir

By Football Italia staff

Reports suggest that Inter are continuing to press for Sampdoria forward Patrik Schick as a backup for Mauro Icardi.

According to Tuttosport, the Nerazzurri want to adopt a long-term project in order to eventually create a replacement for the Argentine, who has a €110m release clause in his contract.

There are similarities in the way the two players started their careers in Italy, with captain Icardi having scored 10 goals in 31 appearances for Samp in 2012-13.

Since arriving from Sparta Prague in the summer, 21-year-old Schick has netted eight times in just five starts and 16 substitute appearances for the Blucerchiati.

It was reported earlier in the week that Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio had met with the player’s agent in order to negotiate a deal for the coming summer.

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.