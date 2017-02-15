Juve go all out for Sanchez

By Football Italia staff

Arsenal striker Alexis Sanchez is reportedly the number one priority for Juventus this summer.

This morning’s edition of Tuttosport claims that Coach Massimiliano Allegri’s new 4-2-3-1 formation has created a change of strategy in the transfer market for the Bianconeri.

The Italian newspaper suggests that whilst Corentin Tolisso of Lyon remains the objective for the midfield, the Old Lady will go all-out in the summer to secure Sanchez.

The Chilean would join Gonzalo Higuain and Paulo Dybala in the Juve attack, the former having been purchased for €90m from rivals Napoli last summer.

A similar assault this term would give the former Udinese man a choice to make, with reports in England suggesting that he has already rejected a an improved contract offer of £180,000 per week from the Gunners.

Sanchez is currently top of the Premier League scoring charts, having fired in 17 times and provided eight assists.

