Rodriguez chooses Inter?

By Football Italia staff

Wolfsburg left-back Ricardo Rodriguez has reportedly chosen to join Inter in the summer.

According to Corriere dello Sport, the Swiss international has placed the Nerazzurri at the head of a long line of suitors.

Previous reports have also claimed that the player wants Serie A and spends his vacation time in Italy.

The 24-year-old has a €22m release clause in his contract, but Inter are said to be looking to pay less than this, something that may prove to be a sticking point in the deal.

Wolfsburg are said to be tough negotiators, and the Nerazzurri have dealt with the Bundesliga side before with Ivan Perisic, the Croatian joining the club for €16m back in summer 2015.

Another factor to consider is the current role of the Zurich-born player, as he has been occupying the role of a central defender for Wolfsburg since late October.

