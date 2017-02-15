ADL: 'We're making history'

By Football Italia staff

Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis insists 'history is being made' when his team take on Real Madrid this evening.

The first leg in the Champions League Round of 16 kicks off tonight at 19.45 GMT.

Showing his pride in the achievements of the Partenopei, the 67-year-old gave a rousing interview ahead of the clash.

"Here history is being made, without rhetoric,” ADL told Corriere dello Sport.

"It surely means something if we have never met in the last 30 years.

"The fact we are here now – after seven years in a row in Europe having also challenged Bayern Munich, Arsenal, Borussia Dortmund and Chelsea (and forgive me if I do not quote them all) – means that we have achieved continuity.

"Now the time has come where we have reached the highest point. We challenge the greatest, those who have a budget with which we cannot compare, a budget so many times is higher than ours.

"But we will do it by force of our ideas, the ones which have brought us here.

"I have always been proud of what we have done, and I feel that Napoli have given me a reward for the inordinate amount of passion this has taken from my wife, and my children.

"But I'm lucky: Jacqueline is sympathetic and intelligent, and my guys work with me. Work is my hobby."

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.