ADL: Still more to achieve

By Football Italia staff

Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis expresses a desire to improve further, insisting 'I do not intend to stop here.'

After issuing a stirring analysis of the forthcoming Champions League match about Real Madrid, the 67-year-old went on to discuss the future progress of the club.

But what does he think about when he dreams of the future?

"I do it every morning, with open eyes, I think about conquering more and more new goals," the owner told Corriere dello Sport.

"I am fascinated and troubled by historic changes promoted every twenty years.

"Football has changed: it is an idea that I have vocalised, seen taken shape and finally it has satisfied me with successes.

"But you have to take action, entering the minds of those who did not understand that football needs an entrepreneurial mindset.

"This general attention makes us happy, it means that our project has enthralled people everywhere.

"Now the next step must lead us to build for the future of Napoli: a sports centre for youth in order that central and northern clubs do not bring forth more talented youngsters.

"I’m looking for fifteen hectares on which to build eight outdoor courts, and one outdoor, a small stadium for our youth team, three gyms, a swimming pool, and a small school."

The President took over the club in 2004, when Napoli had been made bankrupt and placed in Serie C1 by the FIGC.

"I have been here twelve years, almost thirteen, and they have been very beautiful and intense.

"Tonight’s match simply underlines how huge our explosion has been.

"I think back to players who played at Napoli, from [Ezequiel] Lavezzi, to [Edinson] Cavani, to [Gonzalo] Higuain. And also to those who we have now, who are giving us joy.

"[Corrado] Ferlaino, who was a great president, I think took eighteen years to win the first championship, and so I still have a bit of time to match him. But meanwhile we are enjoying where we are.

"Regrets? I can be satisfied with what has been achieved, but I certainly do not intend to stop here. The desire is to always improve."

