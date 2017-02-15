Europe a must for Montella future

By Football Italia staff

Reports suggest that European qualification will be essential for the future of Vincenzo Montella at Milan.

After a poor run of results the Rossoneri have slumped from third in the table to seventh, which has already led to questions over the future of the Coach.

The Champions League places now seem a way off, with Napoli now ten points ahead of Milan in 3rd, however Inter are just four points ahead in fourth.

Gazzetta dello Sport reports that a European finish is a must, even with an imminent takeover from Chinese investors.

With a current deal due to expire in 2018, the Italian newspaper suggests that Montella will either extend his contract in the summer or the two parties will part ways, which will entirely depend on results.

