Wednesday February 15 2017
Maradona questioned by Madrid police
By Football Italia staff

Diego Maradona is being questioned by police over an alleged assault of a woman in Madrid, reports in Spain suggest.

The news was broken by Spanish radio station Cadena Ser, and has been followed up by a report in AS.

This states that the Argentinian was questioned early this morning at the Hotel Mirasierra in the capital over the incident after the hotel manager had called the police.

On arrival, the former Napoli number 10 was interviewed by officers along with th hotel proprietor, but the report suggests that the woman did not want to be examined by medical services and has not filed an official complaint.

The room was occupied by Maradona – who is in the city to watch Real Madrid take on Napoli – and his girlfriend, but the alleged victim is yet to be officially identified.

