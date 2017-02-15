NEWS
Wednesday February 15 2017
Three-way duel for Rabiot
By Football Italia staff

Milan, Juventus and Roma are all reportedly interested in PSG midfielder Adrien Rabiot.

The 21-year-old is currently under contract until 2019 with the Parisian side, but was reported to have asked for a loan move in January.

According to calciomercato.it, Milan and Juve are the two most likely candidates to make a bid for the unsettled youngster.

Roma are said to be more interested in young Atalanta star Franck Kessie, but may turn their attention to Rabiot if such a bid fails.
 

