NEWS
Wednesday February 15 2017
Roma re-linked with Lindelof
By Football Italia staff

Roma are said to be considering Benfica defender Victor Lindelof as a potential replacement for Kostas Manolas.

According to Leggo, should the Giallorossi receive a large fee for Manolas, they would be ready to pay the €30m release clause for the Swedish international.

It is not the first time that Luciano Spalletti’s side have been linked with the defender, with his name being touted after Antonio Rudiger was linked with a move to Chelsea.

The 22-year-old has also previously been mentioned in the same conversation as a number of Serie A clubs including Napoli, Milan and Juventus, but has perhaps been most regularly proposed as a target for Manchester United.

