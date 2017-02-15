NEWS
Wednesday February 15 2017
El Shaarawy linked to Fiorentina
By Football Italia staff

Roma winger Stephan El Shaarawy is a target for Fiorentina, reports say.

After arriving with the Giallorossi from Monaco mid-way through last season, the Italian international fired in eight goals in 15 appearances.

Both playing time and performances have tailed off this season however, with the 24-year-old making just ten starts in the league, scoring three goals.

Meanwhile Fiorentina are said to be looking to offload Josip Ilicic, who has suffered a sharp decline in form, losing his place in the starting lineup to 19-year-old Federico Chiesa.

The newspaper reports that the two clubs will meet to discuss a potential deal, but does not exclude the possibility of a move to Watford or Las Palmas for the former Milan man.

