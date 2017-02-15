Officials from Pescara are set to meet Zdenek Zeman today in order to persuade him to join them as Coach.
The club are bottom of Serie A after a miserable run has seen them take just nine points from 24 matches, three of which were awarded after a 3-0 defeat to Sassuolo after the Neroverdi fielded an ineligible player.
After having achieved promotion from Serie B last term, Coach Massimo Oddo was sacked after showing visible emotion during a 5-3 defeat to Torino at the weekend.
According to Sky Sport Italia, President Daniele Sebastiani will meet with Zeman to persuade him to return to the club, after success during 2011-12 saw the Delfini achieve promotion to Serie A with the likes of Ciro Immobile, Marco Verratti and Lorenzo Insigne.
After a varied career, the Czech Coach has been without a club since leaving FC Lugano at the end of last season.
