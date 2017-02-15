Pescara to meet Zeman today

By Football Italia staff

Officials from Pescara are set to meet Zdenek Zeman today in order to persuade him to join them as Coach.

The club are bottom of Serie A after a miserable run has seen them take just nine points from 24 matches, three of which were awarded after a 3-0 defeat to Sassuolo after the Neroverdi fielded an ineligible player.

After having achieved promotion from Serie B last term, Coach Massimo Oddo was sacked after showing visible emotion during a 5-3 defeat to Torino at the weekend.

According to Sky Sport Italia, President Daniele Sebastiani will meet with Zeman to persuade him to return to the club, after success during 2011-12 saw the Delfini achieve promotion to Serie A with the likes of Ciro Immobile, Marco Verratti and Lorenzo Insigne.

After a varied career, the Czech Coach has been without a club since leaving FC Lugano at the end of last season.

