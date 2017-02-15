NEWS
Wednesday February 15 2017
Sansone: ‘Not afraid of Roma’
By Football Italia staff

Villarreal winger Nicola Sansone insists “we’re not afraid of any team” ahead of tomorrow’s Roma game.

The Giallorossi face the Spanish side in the first leg of their Europa League tie, and the former Sassuolo man addressed the media in the pre-match Press conference.

“We’re not afraid of any team,” Sansone said.

“In the end it’s 11 v 11 and anyone can win. We feel good, we’ll play our usual game like we do against anyone, we’ll give 100 per cent tomorrow.

"I know Roma well, I think they'r a strong team. They've improved a lot in defence.

"We're strong too though, so it will be a good game, a great spectacle."

