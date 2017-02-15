Escriba: ‘Didn’t want Roma’

By Football Italia staff

Villarreal Coach Fran Escriba admits “Roma aren’t the opponent that I wanted” in the Europa League.

Tomorrow sees the first leg of the Last 32 tie, with El Submarino Amarillo welcoming Luciano Spalletti’s side to the Madrigal tomorrow.

“Roma aren’t the opponent that I wanted,” Escriba confessed in the pre-match Press conference.

“If you’d asked me for the three or four teams I didn’t want to get, Roma would have been one of them.

“Roma have improved a lot in defence, but we never write-off our attack. We’ll try to be ourselves, score and attack.

“Then we have to be careful on free-kicks and be wary of the speed of the Roma wingers.

“Historically we’ve done well against Italian teams, but that means nothing. We can’t neglect anything in the dangerous areas of the pitch.”

The teams last met 13 years ago, with Francesco Totti the only remaining player who featured in that match.

“Totti isn’t playing much because of his age, wherever he goes he’s respected.

“I’ve been at Stadio Olimpico to watch a Roma match and even when he started warming-up the atmosphere changes.”

