Maradona: ‘No complaint against me’

By Football Italia staff

Diego Maradona insists “there was never any complaint” against him and denounces the “media circus”.

The Napoli legend is in Madrid to watch the Partenopei take on Real Madrid tonight, but it was reported this morning that police had paid a visit to his hotel room.

Spanish reports claimed a woman had complained of an alleged assault by the former midfielder, but El Diego has insisted no such thing occurred.

“I want to tell you that I’m in Madrid with my family, waiting for the Napoli game, for the Champions Leauge,” Maradona wrote on his Facebook page.

“My lawyer, Matias Morla, has spoken to the Spanish authorities. There was never any complaint and no-one can explain the reason for this media circus.

“I’m having a wonderful time, let them say what they want.”

