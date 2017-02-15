Zeman set for Pescara

By Football Italia staff

Reports suggest Zdenek Zeman is on the verge of returning to Pescara, on a contract until June 2018.

Massimo Oddo was removed from his position as Coach of the Delfini yesterday, and the Czech immediately emerged as favourite to succeed him.

Following a meeting today, GazzaMercato is reporting that a deal is all-but done between the two parties.

Zeman will sign a contract until the summer of 2018, and will be tasked with reshaping the squad for a return to Serie A next season, given that relegation is a virtual certainty.

Therefore the former Roma Coach will be paid €100,000 to take over until the end of this season, then earn a salary of €400,000 plus bonuses for next term.

