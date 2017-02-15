Agent: ‘SMS happy at Lazio’

By Football Italia staff

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic’s agent denies contact with Milan and Juventus - “he’s very happy at Lazio”.

The 21-year-old midfielder has been one of the Biancocelesti’s star men this season, scoring four goals and providing three assists in his 22 Serie A appearances.

That has led to speculation the could leave in the summer, but his agent is adamant there have been no discussions with other clubs.

“We’ve never had contact with Milan in the past for Sergei,” Mateja Kezman told Calciomercato.

“It’s nice to hear these things, yes of course, but I won’t comment further. Sergej is a great talent, and there will always be clubs who like him.

“Now he just needs to work hard, improve, and get important results with Lazio.

“A renewal? Lazio haven’t called me about his contract, we still have a long time together ahead of us, so there’s no rush.

“Juventus? No, they’ve never contacted me. I want to repeat this clear concept: Sergej is very happy at Lazio and is solely focused on his current club.”

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.