Dybala: ‘Juventus renewal is close’

By Football Italia staff

Paulo Dybala confirms he is “very close” to a Juventus renewal, and assures “the will is there on our part”.

The forward has been in talks over a new contract for some time, but there has been concern that he has not yet put pen to paper on an extension.

“We’ve very close to the renewal,” Dybala revealed in an interview with Sky.

“There’s very little missing. My agent will come to Italy to talk about the last things with [Giuseppe] Marotta, but the will is there on our part.’

Dybala has often been substituted in recent weeks, could he break Alessandro Del Piero’s record of being subbed 19 times by Fabio Capello?

“They’ve told me about that. Maybe I’ll start asking to be subbed, because it’s not easy to beat his records for appearances and goals - so if I keep getting taken off at least I’m in with a chance of this!”

