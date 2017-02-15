Dybala: ‘Porto will be very difficult’

By Football Italia staff

Paulo Dybala knows Porto will be “a very difficult game for Juventus”, and believes Napoli can hurt Real Madrid.

The Bianconeri return to Champions League action next week when they travel to the Estadio Dragao, and the Argentine international is expecting a tough test.

“We have to think of Palermo now, then afterward we’ll switch on to the Champions League,” Dybala told Sky.

“We’re expecting a very difficult game, with a very noisy stadium. I asked [former Porto defender] Alex Sandro about it and he confirmed that it won’t be easy.”

Palermo visit Turin on Friday night, a game of special significance for ‘La Joya’, as he joined the Old Lady from the Rosanero.

“I experienced many emotions with Palermo. The worst was the relegation in my first year, but later it was nice when we got back to Serie A.

“That was the most beautiful experience I had in Palermo, with an incredible party and the enthusiasm of the fans.”

The 23-year-old is now playing in more of a number 10 role for Juve, after Coach Max Allegri switched to a 4-2-3-1.

“With the change of system, I’ve grown in terms of helping the team,” Dybala said.

“I need to drop a bit deeper, as Allegri has asked me not to get caught between the lines. There are a lot of us in attack which means there’s limited space, so I have to go deeper and play with the midfielders or look for pockets of space.

“Gonzalo Higuain? He thanked me for the assist I gave him against Cagliari, but he always does. Personally I’m lacking a few goals, but I’ve created chances for others.

“I was a bit unlucky against Crotone and Inter, but I’m playing well for the team.”

Finally, Dybala was asked about this week’s Champions League fixtures, with Paris Saint-Germain thrashing Barcelona last night, and Napoli at Real Madrid this evening.

“It was more about PSG than anything Barça did wrong. They pressed very high and scored some beautiful goals.

"Napoli? It will be a good game, and Real won’t have it all their own way. Everyone thinks it will be easy for Real, but Napoli play good football and absolutely won’t make it easy.”

