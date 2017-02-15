NEWS
Wednesday February 15 2017
Zeman: ‘Pescara? We’ll see…’
By Football Italia staff

Zdenek Zeman won’t be drawn on the Pescara job - “anything could happen”.

The Czech Coach met with President Daniele Sebastiani, and reports suggest he is very close to replacing Massimo Oddo.

“There’s nothing much to say,” Zeman told Sky after the meeting.

“Anything could happen.”

Zeman has already had a spell on the Delfini bench, winning promotion to Serie A before leaving for a second stint at Roma.

