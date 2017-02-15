Carnevali: ‘Juventus had Berardi deal’

By Football Italia staff

Sassuolo CEO Giovanni Carnevali confirms “there was an agreement with Juventus” for Domenico Berardi, but the player decided to stay.

It was widely expected that the forward would move to the Bianconeri last summer, due to a gentleman’s agreement when his co-ownership was resolved.

Instead, Berardi opted to stay with the Neroverdi, and it has been confirmed that the decision was entirely down to the player.

“Domenico was co-owned by Juventus, then we decided to make a major investment and sign him completely,” Carnevali told TRC.

“Juventus tried to take him back, in fact there was an agreement with the Bianconeri for him to go at the end of last season.

“The player’s choice was decisive in him staying.”

