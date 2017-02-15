‘Juventus made Lyanco offer’

By Football Italia staff

Sao Paolo President Carlos Augusto Barros Silva confirms “we’ve received an offer from Juventus for Lyanco”.

It was reported earlier this month that Bianconeri had a deal in place to sign the 20-year-old defender, and while it appears a deal is not done, his club say an offer has been made.

“We received an offer from Juventus for Lyanco,” Silva admitted to Brazilian media, as reported by calciomercato.com.

“They officially notified us in one of our many conversations. In addition, a written offer came in from Atletico Madrid.

“We’re ready to deal with both clubs in the coming days or weeks.”

