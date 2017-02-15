Ventura to call up new Italy faces

By Football Italia staff

Italy Coach Giampiero Ventura will name his squad for a get-together next week of promising young players who could get full call-ups.

The Azzurri boss has already held one of these training camps to get a closer look at some figures who have impressed in Serie A and B this season.

The camp will be held on Tuesday and Wednesday next week at Coverciano.

Ventura names his squad on Saturday and they’ll arrive in Tuscany on Monday evening.

The CT will then hold a Press conference on Wednesday afternoon.

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.