Fazio: 'Villarreal very experienced'

By Football Italia staff

Federico Fazio is concerned at the Villarreal “remarkable experience in Europe over the last 15 years” as Roma visit them tomorrow.

The first leg of the Europa League Round of 32 clash is in Spain on Thursday at 20.05 GMT.

“They are a very compact team who counter very quickly, are good on the ball and go out there to play their game,” said the defender in his Press conference.

“Villarreal have remarkable experience in Europe over the past 15 years in the Europa League and Champions League.

“They went out of the Champions League preliminary round, just like we did.

“We are a team built to play all three competitions, we want to go all the way in the Europa League and so do the people who work with us, the fans and everyone in Rome.

“Villarreal are doing very well at the moment and many players are still here from when I was in La Liga. We analysed their game with Sevilla, which they could’ve won, whereas they struggled against Malaga and could’ve lost. They tend to have more problems against the ‘smaller’ clubs.

“We are well aware that it’s a tie over 180 minutes and we want to play those in an intelligent way. We’re focused on tomorrow’s first leg, but keep in mind that there’s a second leg too.”

This week Fazio confessed he could play for Italy in future, having an Italian passport already and playing for Argentina only in friendlies.

“I was asked if I could play for Italy and I replied I have the right name, surname and Italian blood. That’s all I said. Italy are a great side with so much history.”

