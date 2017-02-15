Spalletti: 'Roma and Villarreal ambitious'

By Football Italia staff

Luciano Spalletti notes both Roma and Villarreal are “ambitious and it would’ve been better to play later” in the Europa League.

The first leg of the Round of 32 clash is in Spain on Thursday at 20.05 GMT.

“These are the sensations we are looking for, because we want to play these games and must be suited to playing them,” said the Coach in his Press conference.

“We had a good group phase and now we are up against a great team in a big test. Villarreal are strong and they could well play better against the big clubs than the smaller ones.

“They had a few injury issues recently, but now have Roberto Soldado back, among others.

“They concede few goals, as they press hard if they lose the ball and push to win it back straight away. They are all within a 25-metre radius and then counter with the pace and quality that is characteristic of Spanish sides.”

Spalletti already confirmed that Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson will start rather than Wojciech Szczesny, as he has done throughout the Europa League campaign.

“Tomorrow Alisson will play. In future we will see,” he noted.

“There will be a reasonable squad rotation, reasonable being the operative word, because those who haven’t played as much so far are great players who ensure the quality level will not drop. The fact they haven’t played as much might be a handicap and their fitness levels need evaluating.”

Are Roma among the favourites for the Europa League along with Manchester United?

“I think it would’ve been better to play later on in the campaign, as these are two very strong sides. The fact Villarreal changed Coach shows they have ambition, because otherwise they would’ve kept Marcelino.

“It’ll be difficult and we must be up to the task straight away tomorrow night, showing our qualities and absolutely getting a result. The players cannot hide, nor can the Coach or anyone who carries the Roma name.

“The stadium structure is in itself a danger, as you feel the warmth of the fans so close and it gives something extra to the players. It’s what we are looking for in Italy and hopefully our stadium will be made.

“Our football is joyful, but also with the intention of winning. As Villarreal tend to clam up and play on the counter, the second leg could become difficult. That makes it even more important we get a positive result in the away leg and play our football here.

“We have to score here and preferably more than one goal.”

Is Edin Dzeko one of the only players who cannot be replaced in this Roma side?

“It can be done and I did so last season with some very good results. Now Mohamed Salah has returned we have more options to vary things up front and that will again come up during the ‘reasonable squad rotation.’

“Dzeko is the only player we have with those characteristics of being a strong centre-forward figure who can hold up the ball and make his physicality count. We do have other options, playing in a different way that can give advantages, so we’re covered there.

“I could do with another player like Alessandro Florenzi, as right now we’ve only got Bruno Peres on the right.”

Yesterday in training Florenzi twisted the same knee that underwent surgery for a torn ACL and it remains to be seen what damage has been done.

“He came into the locker room yesterday and said he felt pain in his knee. He went to have some tests and there are risks the sprain caused some problems, because I saw him again today and he told me this sensation that something was wrong had not passed.

“Florenzi is strong and he wanted to talk more about this game than himself, to motivate us, but the doctor said on Friday they will need a much closer look at the situation.

“If there is doubt, clearly my thoughts go to the lad and not the player.”

Does Spalletti fear the need for another Florenzi operation?

“I fear everything. If the lad doesn’t feel right, I am worried in general.”

