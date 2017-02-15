Pescara: 'Zeman? Not now'

By Football Italia staff

Pescara President Daniele Sebastiani insists talks with Zdenek Zeman are “with regards to the future, but I’d rule out him coming now.”

Zeman had emerged as the hot favourite to replace Massimo Oddo, who was sacked yesterday, and sign a new contract to June 2018.

“There was a meeting, but it was with regards to the future,” Sebastiani told reporters this afternoon.

“I’d rule out him coming now.”

Zeman himself had a slightly different approach when asked about the potential return to Pescara, the side he took to promotion from Serie B in 2011-12.

“The proposal was to have lunch and I accepted it. We had a good meal. My rapport with Sebastiani is the same as ever.

“Is there the possibility of coaching Pescara? Anything could happen…”

If Zeman is not going to take over for the rest of the current campaign, Pescara need a new Coach to replace Oddo in the short term.

Former Genoa tactician Fabio Liverani confirmed to Tuttomercatoweb yesterday that he was in preliminary talks with the club.

Another option is ex-Livorno boss Christian Panucci.

