Liveblog: Real Madrid v Napoli

By Football Italia staff

Join us for the build-up and action as it happens, giving your views and sharing your nerves, as Napoli visit Real Madrid in the Champions League.

It kicks off at the Bernabeu at 19.45 GMT and the second leg of this Round of 16 tie is on March 7.

If you are on a mobile device or tablet, then follow the Liveblog HERE.

This clash occurs 30 years after Diego Armando Maradona’s Napoli fought it out in this very stadium for what was then called the European Cup.

Maradona will be in the stands tonight to cheer on the Azzurri along with a reported 10,000 fans – despite the fact only 3,900 official tickets were available to visiting supporters.

Maurizio Sarri pledged to go all-out and attack Real Madrid, musing his “only doubt was whether to use three strikers or four.”

It’s worth noting that of the six Champions League home defeats suffered by Real Madrid in the last 10 seasons, three were at the hands of Italian clubs.

There were only 3,900 tickets made available to away fans for this game, but at least 15,000 Napoli fans are believed to be in the city.

