Sousa: 'Fiorentina will be ourselves'

By Football Italia staff

Paulo Sousa insists Fiorentina “will be ourselves” ahead of their Europa League meeting with Borussia Monchengladbach.

The first leg in the Round of 32 kicks off tomorrow in Germany at 18:00 GMT.

“Our opponents are very strong and determined, we want to be ourselves. If we do that, then we can achieve our objective, which is to compete with and beat anyone,” said the Coach in his Press conference.

“Winning makes you accustomed to winning. We must face the game in our best shape so that a winning culture takes hold. It’ll be a very important game, both for us and for Italian football.

“We want to play better than our opponents, but even when we don’t, it’s important to still be able to win. We will always respect our concepts and principles of football. It’s not the system that makes the team, but we will try to be ourselves.

“I expect Borussia Monchengladbach to play at a high tempo and we’ve got to keep up with them. There are few spaces between the lines and our opponents will be strong physically.

“I don’t like to talk about favourites or statistics. It’ll be a great battle and whoever goes through will have a good chance of going all the way in this tournament.

“I see my lads have a lot of believe and we want to do well throughout the 90 minutes.”

