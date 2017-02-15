Sacchi: 'Napoli must give their all'

By Football Italia staff

Former Real Madrid Coach Arrigo Sacchi urged Napoli fans to “ask their team to give everything, but to demand a victory is impossible.”

The first leg of the Champions League Round of 16 kicks off tonight at the Bernabeu.

“The Neapolitans must ask only one thing, which is to give everything they’ve got tonight. If they ask for a victory, they are asking for the impossible,” Sacchi told Mediaset Premium.

“We are talking about a side that has five times the revenue of Napoli with very famous and strong players.”

Sacchi has said several times that current Napoli Coach Maurizio Sarri reminds him of his own approach to football.

“The main problem Sarri had was lowering the tension in the squad. I’d be very happy if Napoli were to win, but you cannot demand victory away to Real Madrid right now and be disappointed if that doesn’t happen.

“If I were the Coach, I’d tell Napoli to be very careful off the ball.”

