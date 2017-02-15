Hysaj: 'Play to Napoli strengths'

By Football Italia staff

Defender Elseid Hysaj warns Napoli must “play to our own strengths” at the Bernabeu against Real Madrid in an all-attack line-up.

It kicks off at 19.45 GMT, click here to follow the build-up and action on the Liveblog.

“The moment has come to play and we’ll spend the next hour trying to concentrate so we can start as strong as possible,” he told Mediaset Premium.

“Every team has its qualities and we must play with character and an attacking verve here too. We must play to our own strengths.

“We hope to step on to the field as if this was a Serie A game, but with more belief and making fewer errors.”

