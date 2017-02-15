ADL: 'Bernabeu feels Neapolitan!'

By Football Italia staff

President Aurelio De Laurentiis was stunned by the number of Napoli fans in Madrid. “The Bernabeu feels Neapolitan!”

It kicks off at 19.45 GMT, click here to follow the build-up and action on the Liveblog.

“I believe Napoli have always played attacking football. Just remember with Walter Mazzarri we fought it out with Bayern Munich, Chelsea and Manchester City,” the President told Mediaset Premium.

“We always raised the bar for our players and know how difficult it is against a side that won everything last year, but we want to make the fans happy.”

There were 3,900 official tickets handed to Napoli for this first leg in the Champions League Round of 16 clash.

However, at least 15,000 fans are believed to be in Madrid and many got tickets to the game – as became evident during the warm-up.

“It was frankly strange walking out at the Bernabeu and hearing the crowd jeer Real Madrid, but cheer loudly when Napoli came out. It feels like Madrid has been conquered by Neapolitans!

“I’m not sure that’s happened before. The Bernabeu feels Neapolitan and the players can feel the warm embrace of the supporters.”

