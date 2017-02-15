ADL: 'Ibrahimovic as Napoli Coach'

By Football Italia staff

President Aurelio De Laurentiis confirms meeting Zlatan Ibrahimovic, but “more than as a player, he could be Napoli Coach in five or six years.”

The patron spoke ahead of tonight’s Champions League showdown with Real Madrid at the Bernabeu.

“I met Ibra in Los Angeles over the summer,” De Laurentiis told Mediaset Premium.

“I discovered that as well as a great player, he is a relaxed and extraordinary man. I said to myself, perhaps this is the man who could be the Napoli Coach in five or six years.”

There has been speculation the Swedish striker could leave Manchester United for the Stadio San Paolo next season.

“As a player I’d like him to come, but he is already of a certain age. Players of that stature want to play regularly and he wouldn’t like to sit on the Napoli bench.”

