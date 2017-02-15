Insigne: 'Madrid-Napoli gap not big'

Lorenzo Insigne thought “only the result showed a big difference” between Napoli and Real Madrid in their 3-1 defeat.

The first leg of the Champions League Round of 16 saw Insigne open the scoring with a stunner after eight minutes, but Karim Benzema, Casemiro and Toni Kroos completed the comeback.

“I think we did a great deal, because as we all know Real Madrid are the champions of Europe and the world, top of La Liga,” Insigne told Mediaset Premium.

“I thought we put in a strong performance with humility. It’s a shame about the result, but there’s another let and we will fight to the end.”

The second leg is at the Stadio San Paolo on March 7.

“I believe only the result showed a big difference between us tonight. We proved that we can play, we made a few too many mistakes and that will push us forward for the future to believe in ourselves.”

