Zidane: 'Two teams for a great game'

By Football Italia staff

Zinedine Zidane noted “it takes two teams to create a great game of football” after Real Madrid fought back to beat Napoli 3-1.

The first leg of the Champions League Round of 16 tie at the Bernabeu had seen Lorenzo Insigne open the scoring, but Karim Benzema, Toni Kroos and Casemiro turned it around.

“It was a great Real Madrid. We played very well and so did Napoli. We had a sensational start and still went a goal down, so that means little,” the Coach told Mediaset Premium.

“We got back into the game. We did what we had to do and suffered against a great team. We won 3-1, but we have to go there and will certainly suffer again at the San Paolo.

“The result was logical, we’ll see what happens.”

The second leg is on March 7 and a 2-0 victory would send Napoli through on away goals.

“I am not the only person to have faith in Benzema. He is criticised, but he has character and was just lacking a goal, so I am happy that he got that tonight,” continued Zidane.

“Karim does more than score goals, he also contributes a great deal to the team.

“You are hard to please! Cristiano Ronaldo didn’t score tonight, but we won 3-1 and we’ll see what happens going forward. Everyone has defects, the important thing is to play well and we did.

“It takes two good teams to create a great game of football and that’s what we had tonight.”

