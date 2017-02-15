Mertens: 'I had chance to score'

By Football Italia staff

Dries Mertens was left to rue some missed opportunities as Napoli fell 3-1 to Real Madrid, but “there’s another match and we’ll give our all.”

Lorenzo Insigne had opened the scoring with a sensational long-range strike, but Karim Benzema, Casemiro and Toni Kroos turned it around for a 3-1 result.

The second leg of this Champions League Round of 16 tie will be at the Stadio San Paolo on March 7.

“Today after going 1-0 up we were unable to keep hold of that lead,” the Belgian told Mediaset Premium.

“Unfortunately I missed the chance to make it 3-2 on the Jose Callejon assist. Tonight we lost against a strong side, we needed to give more, but there’s another match to go and we will give our all.

“In the opening stages we did so well, playing our game and we had chances to score more goals, so I don’t think we did badly.

“We have to see how the second leg goes.”

Mertens was used as the False 9, having been a revelation during Arkadiusz Milik’s injury lay-off.

“I didn’t save the team in Serie A, I scored because the team played good football and we played some good things tonight too. We mustn’t forget that there’s the opposition too, you know.”

