Sacchi: 'ADL damaging Napoli'

By Football Italia staff

Arrigo Sacchi claims President Aurelio De Laurentiis criticism of Napoli and Maurizio Sarri “was more damaging than defeat to Real Madrid.”

The patron made some remarkably harsh comments on live television after tonight’s 3-1 Champions League loss at the Bernabeu.

“It’s disappointing, as Napoli are doing such good work both as a club and on the pitch,” said Sacchi on Mediaset Premium.

“That sort of debate is not right at this moment. The De Laurentiis comments were more damaging than defeat to Real Madrid.

“This team cannot be declared a failure because of one match.”

The second leg of the Champions League Round of 16 is at the Stadio San Paolo on March 7.

Sacchi's position seems to be backed by the fans, as on social media and on the various Napoli radio stations, supporters are flocking to condemn De Laurentiis for the timing and tone of his interview.

